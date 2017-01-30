Budget 2017: Get Ready To Pay More For Dining Out, Air Travel, Phone Bills

With GST set to be rolled out from July 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2017 announcements on February 1 is not expected to tinker much with excise duty on manufactured goods. But some tax experts expect that service tax rate could be hiked to align with the proposed goods and services tax or GST rate. If the service tax rate is hiked, it could make flying, eating out, phone bills and a host of other services expensive.
"It will be interesting to see whether the finance minister chooses to hike service tax by 1 percentage point in order to align it with the GST," says SMC Securities in a report.
A service tax rate closer to the GST rate will also help consumers avoid a greater price shock when the new national sales tax is rolled out.
