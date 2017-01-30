Budget 2017: Seven Big Challenges For Arun Jaitley After Demonetisation

Stock markets are back to the pre-demonetisation levels with a big rally in January on expectations that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2017 could announce tax sops for individuals and corporates. The stock market also expects Mr Jaitley to announce measures to support the demonetisation-hit economy in the form of higher infra and rural spending. If the Budget disappoints, Nifty could fall back to 8,000 levels, or even below that, warn analysts. Some economists see this year's Budget as the most challenging one for Mr Jaitley.
Fiscal deficit: To support higher government spending, economists expect Mr Jaitley to plan a fiscal deficit of 3.3-3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017-18 which is higher than the 3 per cent pledged earlier but lower than 3.5 per cent that the government has budgeted for the current year to the end of March. Global financial services major Morgan Stanley, for example, expects the central government to target a fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP in FY2018 as compared to 3.5 per cent of GDP in FY2017. But the deviation from the fiscal consolidation roadmap would not be to the liking of rating agencies.
Rating agencies: Rating agency Standard & Poor's has urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to stick to the fiscal consolidation path in Budget 2017. Otherwise, the chances of a ratings upgrade could be in jeopardy, it said. Despite the government's pitch for an upgrade, S&P refrained from doing so last year, citing the country's high debt levels. It affirmed India's rating at "BBB-minus" with a "stable" outlook, putting Asia's No.3 economy at the bottom rung of investment grade.
