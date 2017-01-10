Buy IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Adani Ports and SEZ: Sumeet Bagadia
The stock markets moved higher in Tuesday's session on the back of gains in auto, capital goods and metal shares.
The stock markets moved higher in Tuesday's session on the back of gains in auto, capital goods and metal shares. The Nifty moved closer to its crucial psychological level of 8,300, meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking on his views on stocks.
Buy IndusInd Bank: The stock is looking good on charts and investors who have positions should hold and fresh longs can also be initiated for target of Rs 1,190-1,200 with stop loss at Rs 1,135-1,140.
Buy Yes Bank: The stock has staged a good move from lower levels of Rs 1,160 to Rs 1,260. Traders can buy this stock for target of Rs 1,310 with stop loss at Rs 1,240.
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank: The stock is looking lucrative at current levels and traders can buy this stock for target of Rs 730-750 with stop loss at Rs 690.
Buy Hindalco: The stock is again moving higher after a phase of consolidation. Traders can buy this stock for immediate target of Rs 175-180 with stop loss at Rs 157-158.
Buy Adani Ports and SEZ: The stock gave a breakout on charts in Tuesday's session. Traders can buy this stock at current market price with stop loss at Rs 282 for target of Rs 300.
Buy Tata Motors: Traders can buy Tata Motors for target of Rs 545-550 with stop loss below Rs 500.
JK Tyre: The stock is looking good on charts as it has given a breakout. Traders can buy JK Tyre for target of Rs 130-132.
Buy Apollo Tyres: Traders can buy this stock for target of Rs 200 with stop loss at Rs 186.
