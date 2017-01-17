Cadila Settles Patent Litigation Related To Livalo Tablets

New Delhi: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare has settled all outstanding patent litigation related to Livalo tablets with Kowa Company, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc and Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
The company and its subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, have finalised an agreement with Kowa Company, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc and Nissan Chemical Industries to settle all outstanding patent litigation regarding Livalo (pitavastatin calcium ) tablets, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.
"Under the terms of the agreement, Kowa and Nissan grant Zydus a licence to market Zydus' generic version of Livalo beginning on May 2, 2023, or earlier under certain circumstances," it added.
Other terms of the settlement were however not disclosed.
Livalo tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, triglycerides and to increase HDL-C in adult patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia.
Ahmedabad-based Zydus group employs over 19,500 people worldwide.
Story first published on: January 17, 2017 14:25 (IST)