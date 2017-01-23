Central Bank Of India To Buy Back Rs 500-Crore Perpetual Bonds

The decision was taken at a meeting of the banks board of directors on Monday. (representational image)
New Delhi: Central Bank of India will go for a premature buyback of 9.4 per cent perpetual bonds worth Rs 500 crore.
The decision was taken at a meeting of board of directors of the public sector lender held on Monday.
"The Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held on January 23, 2017 considered and approved the proposal for premature buy-back of 9.40 per cent perpetual bonds of Rs 500 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.
The board has also authorised the chairman and managing director for taking various procedural decision related to the buyback, it added.
A security instrument with fixed income, perpetual bonds have no maturity date and are not redeemable, so they may be treated as equity, not debt.
Central Bank of Indi shares ended 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 83.45 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index finished up 0.31 per cent.
Story first published on: January 23, 2017 22:10 (IST)