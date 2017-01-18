NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget 2017 | Budget News |

Coal Ministry To Move Cabinet Soon For Fuel Linkages To Power Sector

The coal ministry will soon seek the Cabinet's approval for the auction of coal linkages for the power sector.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 18, 2017 21:55 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Coal Ministry To Move Cabinet Soon For Fuel Linkages To Power Sector
New Delhi: The coal ministry will soon seek the Cabinet's approval for the auction of coal linkages for the power sector.

"It is broadly finalised ... we will take it to the Cabinet soon," Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal said on the sidelines on an event here.

"We will soon go for inter-ministerial consultations. The whole process has been finalised," he said.

He further said that the government was never in a hurry to auction linkages for the power sector as there is sufficient availability of coal in the country for all the sectors.

"We are trying to create robust mechanism which ensures highest level of transparency," he said.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved allocation of coal linkages for non-regulated sector only through auction.

Coal India Ltd had decided to allocate a total quantity of around 23.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the first tranche of coal linkage auction.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 18, 2017 21:55 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ How Much Tax You Can Save If Exemption Limit Is Doubled To Rs 5 Lakh
Coal ministryCoal and Power Minister Piyush GoyalCabinet Committee on Economic Affairs

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.