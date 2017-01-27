Employee Count In India's Most Valuable Bank Falls By Nearly 5,000 In Just Three Months

Mumbai: Country's most valuable lender, HDFC Bank has rationalised its staff by 4,581 employees in a single quarter courtesy efficiencies in the system and lower hiring.
The bank, which reported its slowest profit growth ever at 15 per cent for the December quarter, saw total headcount reduce to 90,421 on December 31, 2016 as against 95,002 in September 30, 2016.
In an e-mailed response, the country's most valuable bank sought to de-link the reduction in employees from any other factor but efficiencies and lower hiring.
