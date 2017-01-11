NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Excessive Paper Currency Has Its Own Vices: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

A number of business and political leaders are expected to attend the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 10:58 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said excessive paper currency leads to its own temptations.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Gandhinagar. A number of business and political leaders are expected to attend the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Here are the highlights:
  • The debate over protectionism is hardly heard in India
  • India's macro-economic data looking up
  • India needs bold decisions, time now to clean up table
  • Difficult decisions initially pass through difficult phases
  • Excessive paper currency has its own vices
  • It leads to its own temptations
  • GST will lead to seamless transfer of goods and services across India


Story first published on: January 11, 2017 10:57 (IST)
