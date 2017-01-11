NDTV
Excessive Paper Currency Has Its Own Vices: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
A number of business and political leaders are expected to attend the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Edited by
Surajit Dasgupta
| Last Updated: January 11, 2017 10:58 (IST)
Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said excessive paper currency leads to its own temptations.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Gandhinagar. A number of business and political leaders are expected to attend the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Here are the highlights:
The debate over protectionism is hardly heard in India
India's macro-economic data looking up
India needs bold decisions, time now to clean up table
Difficult decisions initially pass through difficult phases
Excessive paper currency has its own vices
It leads to its own temptations
GST will lead to seamless transfer of goods and services across India
Story first published on
: January 11, 2017 10:57 (IST)
