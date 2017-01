Excessive Paper Currency Has Its Own Vices: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The debate over protectionism is hardly heard in India

India's macro-economic data looking up

India needs bold decisions, time now to clean up table

Difficult decisions initially pass through difficult phases

Excessive paper currency has its own vices

It leads to its own temptations

GST will lead to seamless transfer of goods and services across India

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Gandhinagar. A number of business and political leaders are expected to attend the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Summit.Here are the highlights: