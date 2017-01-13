NDTV
Government Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On Some Steel Products
The government imposed the anti-dumping duty on products imported from China and European nations for a period not exceeding six months, the circular said.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 13, 2017 15:03 (IST)
New Delhi
: The government has imposed anti-dumping duties on colour-coated or pre-painted flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel imported into the country, an official notification said on Friday.
The government imposed the anti-dumping duty on products imported from China and European nations for a period not exceeding six months, the circular said.
The effective duty rate would be the difference between the official rate of $849 per tonne and the landed value of the product, provided the landed value is lesser than $849 per tonne, it said.
: January 13, 2017 15:03 (IST)
