NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Gold SponsorGold Sponsor
Silver SponsorSilver Sponsor
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget News |

Government Removes All Taxes On Point Of Sales Machines To Push E-Payments

Arun Jaitley also exempted components from taxes to encourage domestic manufacturing of these devices.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 13:52 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The government removed all duties on devices used in the process of cashless transactions.
The government removed all duties on devices used in the process of cashless transactions.
New Delhi: In a move to push digital payments, the government on Wednesday removed all duties on devices used in the process of cashless transactions like point of sales machines, finger print readers etc. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his budget speech, "To promote cashless transactions, I propose to exempt BCD (basic custom duties), excise duties, CVD (countervailing duties), SAD (special additional duty) on miniaturised card readers and mPOS micro atms standards for version 1.5.1, finger print readers, scanners and iris scanners."

The minister also exempted components from taxes to encourage domestic manufacturing of these devices.

"Simultaneously, I propose to exempt parts... components for manufacturing of such device so as to encourage domestic manufacturing of these items," Jaitley said.

Elcina Electronic Industries Association of India said the exemption should be only for short-period to meet immediate needs to address shortages of such machines. In the long-term can, exemption to such machines can be detrimental for local manufacturing.

"It is a good move to encourage digital transactions. However, it should be given to meet immediate needs. Long term exemption can lead to dumping of these machines from foreign markets. It should not be extended for full fiscal year," ELCINA Secretary Rajoo Goel said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 01, 2017 13:52 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ India Budget 2017: A Quick Look At Winners And Losers
BudgetBudget 2017Budget newsATM machinesDigital paymentsepaymentsBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.