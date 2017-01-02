Government Targeting Houses For 44 Lakh People With Power, Water, LPG

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) or PMAY, the Centre will directly transfer about Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh in accounts of the beneficiaries staying in plain areas and hilly areas respectively, Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha told PTI.