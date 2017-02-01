Budget Today, Say Sources, Amid Talk After Lawmaker E Ahamed's death: 10 Points

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his fourth Union Budget today, say sources

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will decide whether the Union Budget will be presented today, after a member of the house E Ahamed died last night. Sources, however say, the budget will be presented as scheduled, according to news agency ANI. Parliament is usually adjourned for a day after a sitting member dies. A decision is expected after 10 am. But the government, sources said, would like to go ahead with the Budget today and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left home on schedule and is now meeting the President. The government is also talking to the opposition, whose leaders have suggested that the Budget should be put off for a day.