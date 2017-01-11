NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hope To Soon Resolve Issues With GST: Arun Jaitley

The next meeting of GST Council is scheduled on January 16, to discuss the critical issues of dual control and cross empowerment which deal with the assessee jurisdiction.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 12:29 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expects issues of dual control will get resolved over the next few weeks.
Gandhinagar: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that he hoped that the critical issues of dual control and cross-empowerment in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will get resolved over the next few weeks. 

"GST Council is deliberative democracy in action. Most of the issues have been sorted. Some critical issues remain and I hope... they will be sorted out," Jaitley said. 

He was speaking here at the conference on 'GST: The Game Changer for Indian Economy' organised as a part of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017. 



"When GST merges all the taxes and makes India into one entity, it's an advantage to the assessee as there will be no cascading effect of tax and will lead to larger revenues for states," he added. 

The next meeting of GST Council is scheduled on January 16, to discuss the critical issues of dual control and cross empowerment which deal with the assessee jurisdiction.



Story first published on: January 11, 2017 12:29 (IST)
