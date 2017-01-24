NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Idea Cellular To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Via Debt

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange on January 27 on which it is offering an 8.04 per cent annual interest.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 24, 2017 18:24 (IST)
New Delhi: Telecom operator Idea Cellular on Tuesday said it will raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"...the Company is proposing to issue Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis," Idea said in a filing to the BSE.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange on January 27 on which it is offering an 8.04 per cent annual interest.

The date of maturity for these NCDs will be January 27, 2022. This would be the fourth round of fund raising by Idea within a period of two months.

The company raised Rs 1,500 crore through NCDs on December 13, Rs 1,000 crore on January 4 and Rs 500 crore on January 17.

Idea Cellular shares ended 3.21 per cent higher at Rs 75.6 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index finished up 0.95 per cent. 

