NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Tax Watch
Markets
Expectations
Dear FM
GST
Demonetisation
Buy Or Sell
Videos
Tax Calculator
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Auto
Banking
Defence
Energy
Finance
Infrastructure
Pharma
Services
Real Estate
Tech
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Budget 2017
|
Budget News
|
IDFC Bank Q3 Net Profit Falls 21% To Rs 191 Crore
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 242.16 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, IDFC Bank said in statement.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 25, 2017 17:24 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Private lender IDFC Bank on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 191.26 crore for the December quarter on account of rise in bad loans.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 242.16 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, IDFC Bank said in statement.
However, total income of the bank rose to Rs 2,585.9 crore from Rs 2,007 crore in the year-ago period.
Its portfolio quality deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 7.03 per cent of gross advances as against 3.09 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The bank's net non-performing assets also jumped to 2.57 per cent, from the earlier 0.98 per cent.
As a result, provisions and contingencies other than tax of the bank rose nearly 19-fold to Rs 231.75 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 12.29 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 25, 2017 17:24 (IST)
Related
Tata Steel To Take 51% Stake Of Creative Port Development
Demonetisation May Compel Government To Provide Stimulus: Report
MOIL Share Sale Sees Robust Retail Demand; Government Nets Rs 480 Crore
Trending
At Up To Rs 70,000 Per Night, This Indian Hotel Rated Best In The World
Cisco To Buy Software Company AppDynamics In One Of Its Biggest Deals
New 8% Guaranteed Pension Scheme For Senior Citizens Approved: 10 Facts
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Jet Airways Offers Fares Starting Rs 999 In Republic Day Sale
IDFC Bank
IDFC Bank Q3
IDFC Bank earnings
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Are fears about demonetisation impacting corporate earnings overblown?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.