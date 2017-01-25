NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IDFC Bank Q3 Net Profit Falls 21% To Rs 191 Crore

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 242.16 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, IDFC Bank said in statement.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 25, 2017 17:24 (IST)
New Delhi: Private lender IDFC Bank on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 191.26 crore for the December quarter on account of rise in bad loans.

However, total income of the bank rose to Rs 2,585.9 crore from Rs 2,007 crore in the year-ago period.

Its portfolio quality deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 7.03 per cent of gross advances as against 3.09 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's net non-performing assets also jumped to 2.57 per cent, from the earlier 0.98 per cent.

As a result, provisions and contingencies other than tax of the bank rose nearly 19-fold to Rs 231.75 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 12.29 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 25, 2017 17:24 (IST)
