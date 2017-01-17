IMF Cuts India Growth Rate Over 'Temporary Shock' After Notes Ban

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest update has downgraded its estimate for India's growth rate for the current fiscal year ending March 31, citing "temporary negative consumption shock" due to demonetisation. The multilateral agency expects India's growth rate to fall to 6.6 per cent for 2016-17, from its previous estimate of 7.6 per cent. India's economy had expanded at 7.6 per cent in 2015-16.
If the IMF's estimates hold true, China has pipped India as fastest growing major economy for 2016.'The IMF estimates India's growth numbers for the fiscal year (April to March) while China's numbers, like those of many other nations, are for the calendar year (January-December).
The IMF also trimmed India's growth forecast for the next fiscal (2017-18). India's economy is expected to grow at 7.2 per cent, as against its previous forecast of 7.6 per cent.
