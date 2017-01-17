IMF Upgrades China Growth Estimate, Downgrades India After Cash Crunch

The International Monetary Fund or IMF on Monday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year by 0.3 percentage points to 6.5 percent, on expectations of continued policy stimulus.
At the same time, it downgraded India's growth outlook by 0.4 percentage points to 7.2 percent as consumption in Asia's third-largest economy takes a hit from the government's recent decision to abolish large currency notes.
China's economy grew 6.7 per cent over the first three quarters of 2016, in line with the country's 6.5 to 7 per cent growth target, but risks are also increasing with growth reliant on government spending, record lending by state banks and an overheating property market.
