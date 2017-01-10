NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget 2017 | Budget News |

IndusInd Bank Q3 Profit Up 29% At Rs 581 Crore

IndusInd Bank had registered a net profit of Rs 581.02 crore for the corresponding three-month period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 10, 2017 17:06 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
IndusInd Banks total income increased to Rs 4,716.1 crore during the quarter.
IndusInd Banks total income increased to Rs 4,716.1 crore during the quarter.
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on Tuesday posted a 29.1 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 750.6 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2016-17.

The private sector bank had logged a net profit of Rs 581.02 crore for the corresponding three-month period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Total income of the lender also increased to Rs 4,716.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,766.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ofincreased to 0.94 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter of FY2016-17, from 0.82 per cent at the end of third quarter of 2015-16.

Net NPAs of the bank rose to 0.39 per cent in the quarter from 0.33 per cent of the total assets. 

Story first published on: January 10, 2017 17:06 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RBI Says Recommended Notes Ban After Government's Advice
IndusInd BankIndusInd Bank earnings

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.