NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Tax Watch
Markets
Expectations
Dear FM
GST
Demonetisation
Buy Or Sell
Videos
Tax Calculator
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Auto
Banking
Defence
Energy
Finance
Infrastructure
Pharma
Services
Real Estate
Tech
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Budget 2017
|
Budget News
|
IndusInd Bank Q3 Profit Up 29% At Rs 581 Crore
IndusInd Bank had registered a net profit of Rs 581.02 crore for the corresponding three-month period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 10, 2017 17:06 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
IndusInd Banks total income increased to Rs 4,716.1 crore during the quarter.
Mumbai
: IndusInd Bank on Tuesday posted a 29.1 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 750.6 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2016-17.
The private sector bank had logged a net profit of Rs 581.02 crore for the corresponding three-month period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Total income of the lender also increased to Rs 4,716.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,766.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ofincreased to 0.94 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter of FY2016-17, from 0.82 per cent at the end of third quarter of 2015-16.
Net NPAs of the bank rose to 0.39 per cent in the quarter from 0.33 per cent of the total assets.
Story first published on
: January 10, 2017 17:06 (IST)
Related
CPSE ETF To Raise Rs 6,000 Crore In Second Tranche
Bank Unions Oppose Vinod Rai's Proposal For Performance-Linked Pay
Buy IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Adani Ports and SEZ: Sumeet Bagadia
Trending
After Notes Ban, 3-4 Lakh Crores Of Black Money Placed In Banks: Report
This Bank Beats SBI In Offering Cheapest Home Loan
How Indian IT Firms May Get Impacted From Tougher H-1B Visa Regime
Share this story on
ALSO READ
RBI Says Recommended Notes Ban After Government's Advice
IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank earnings
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Do you expect demonetisation impact to be short-lived?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.