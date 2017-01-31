NDTV
Infrastructure Output Rises 5.6% In December
For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 5.0 per cent.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 31, 2017 17:30 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Steel production grew 14.9% year-on-year last month, data showed.
New Delhi
: India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to 5.6 per cent in December from 4.9 per cent in the previous month as steel production surged, government data showed on Tuesday.
For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 5.0 per cent.
Steel production grew 14.9 per cent year-on-year last month, faster than a 5.6 per cent rise in November.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
