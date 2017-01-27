NDTV
ITC Q3 Net Rises 6% To Rs 2,647 Crore
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,503.76 crore during the same period last fiscal.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 27, 2017 14:55 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
ITC on Friday reported a 5.71 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,646.73 crore for the third quarter ended December.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,503.76 crore during the same period last fiscal.
Total income from operations was up 4.69 per cent at Rs 13,569.97 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 12,961.85 crore in the previous fiscal, ITC said in a BSE filing.
Investors would closely watch out for taxation policies on tobacco in the upcoming Budget.
The stock was trading at Rs 263.10, down 0.66 per cent, on BSE.
Story first published on
: January 27, 2017 14:55 (IST)
