NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget 2017 | Budget News |

Jet Airways Offers Fares Starting Rs 999 In Republic Day Sale

Jet Airways did not give the exact number of tickets available under the promotional scheme, but said limited seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 25, 2017 15:10 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Jet Airways said tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.
Jet Airways said tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.

Highlights

  1. Jet Airways Republic Day Sale applicable on travel on or after February 9
  2. Tickets must be purchased from January 25 to January 29, Jet Airways said
  3. Limited seats available on first come, first serve basis, it added
Jet Airways is offering special fares starting Rs 999 on economy class domestic flights under "Republic Day Sale". Bookings for the Jet Airways " Republic Day Sale" - applicable on travel on or after February 9, 2017 - must be made between January 25 and January 29, 2017, Jet Airways added. "Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure," Jet Airways also said.

While Jet Airways did not give the exact number of tickets available under the promotional scheme, it said limited seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Also under the Republic Day Sale, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fares on one-way and return journeys on premiere and economy class flights across its international network.

International flight tickets under this scheme can be booked from January 25, 2017 and January 27, 2017, Jet Airways said.

Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. This has helped Indian aviation market top global charts in terms of passenger traffic growth.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to December 2016 were 998.88 lakh as against 810.91 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year - registering a growth of over 23 per cent.

Story first published on: January 25, 2017 15:10 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Give Rs 1,000 Subsidy To Buy Smartphones, Says Chief Ministers' Panel
Jet AirwaysJet Airways Rs 999 offerRs 999 air ticketJet Airways offerJet Airways Republic Day SaleRepublic Day SaleAirfare discountJet Airways discounts

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.