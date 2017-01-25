Jet Airways Offers Fares Starting Rs 999 In Republic Day Sale
Jet Airways did not give the exact number of tickets available under the promotional scheme, but said limited seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.
January 25, 2017 15:10 (IST)
Jet Airways said tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.
Highlights
Jet Airways Republic Day Sale applicable on travel on or after February 9
Tickets must be purchased from January 25 to January 29, Jet Airways said
Limited seats available on first come, first serve basis, it added
Jet Airways is offering special fares starting Rs 999 on economy class domestic flights under "Republic Day Sale". Bookings for the Jet Airways " Republic Day Sale" - applicable on travel on or after February 9, 2017 - must be made between January 25 and January 29, 2017, Jet Airways added. "Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure," Jet Airways also said.
While Jet Airways did not give the exact number of tickets available under the promotional scheme, it said limited seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Also under the Republic Day Sale, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fares on one-way and return journeys on premiere and economy class flights across its international network.
International flight tickets under this scheme can be booked from January 25, 2017 and January 27, 2017, Jet Airways said.
Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. This has helped Indian aviation market top global charts in terms of passenger traffic growth.
Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to December 2016 were 998.88 lakh as against 810.91 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year - registering a growth of over 23 per cent.
