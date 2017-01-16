Jet Airways Rs 895 All-Inclusive Offer Ends Today

Jet Airways said tickets under this offer must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure.
This Jet Airways scheme comes at a time when other airlines are also offering attractive discounts.
Jet Airways has announced a promotional sale, offering fares as low as Rs 895 (all-inclusive) on select domestic routes for economy class travel. The offer will end today. Jet Airways said tickets under this offer must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure and travel must commence on or after January 28, 2017. Jet Airways did not disclose the number of seats put on sale under the offer. It said that limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis.
This Jet Airways scheme comes at a time when other airlines are also offering attractive discounts. Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. AirAsia India, Air India, GoAir, SpiceJet and IndiGo among others are offering similar discounts.
India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 22.3 per cent in November 2016, topping the growth chart worldwide for the 20th straight month while there was little sign of demonetisation having any immediate negative impact on passenger numbers, according to industry body IATA.
Low-cost airlines are rushing to expand their fleets to take advantage of that growth, encouraged by a fall in fuel prices that last year pushed several private operators into profit.
SpiceJet said on Friday it was buying up to 205 Boeing planes worth $22 billion to fuel a major expansion of its domestic operations.
Experts say the country's aviation sector holds vast untapped potential, with just 100 million of India's 1.2 billion people taking to the skies last year.
