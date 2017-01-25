Jio Effect: Bharti Airtel Q3 Net Plunges 54%, Shares Fall

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom operator, reported 54 per cent decline in its December quarter profit to Rs 504 crore, its lowest in four years, as competition from new entrant Reliance Jio hit its revenues. Bharti Airtel had posted a net profit of Rs 1,108 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. A brutal price war has erupted in India's mobile phone market since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm, owned by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani, which has offered both free data and voice calls to win customers.
Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenues fell 3 per cent to Rs 23,364 crore compared to Rs 24,103 crore as it was forced to respond with price cuts to Jio's unlimited free voice and data services under a trial plan.
Bharti's net profit was 50 per cent below analysts' profit forecasts, which averaged Rs 1,087 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
