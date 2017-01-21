JK Paper Posts Over Two-Fold Jump In Q3 Profit

New Delhi: JK Paper on Saturday reported an over two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 35.89 crore for the quarter ended December 2016, on account of higher sales volume and improved realisations.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.14 crore for the corresponding three-month period of previous fiscal year, it said in a filing to the BSE.
Total income from operations during the period under review was up 5.73 per cent at Rs 670.89 crore as against Rs 634.49 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.
Commenting on the results, JK Paper vice chairman and managing director H P Singhania said: "The continuous improvement in performance is mainly due to enriched product mix, lower input cost and better operating efficiency. The result is in line with the current positive outlook of Indian Paper Industry."
