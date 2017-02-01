NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Key Figures From Union Budget 2017 Speech On Fiscal Deficit, Expenditure

The fiscal deficit target has been set at 3.2% of GDP for year starting April 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said his budget 2017 speech.
NDTV NEWS DESK | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 13:23 (IST)
Rural employment scheme of MNREGA gets 'highest allocation ever' of 48,000 crores.
New Delhi:
  • Total expenditure of budget 2017-18 is 21.47 lakh crore
  • Fiscal deficit at 3.2% of GDP for year starting April 1. Remain committed to achieve 3% in following year Defence expenditure excluding pensions set at 2.74 lakh crore
  • 10,000 crores for recapitalization of banks
  • One page I-T return form for individuals with less than Rs 5 lakh income
  • Maximum cash donation from unknown sources to political parties cut to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000
  • Tax rate on small and medium firms with a turnover of up to 50 crores cut to 25%


Story first published on: February 01, 2017 12:55 (IST)
