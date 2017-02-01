NDTV
Budget News
Key Figures From Union Budget 2017 Speech On Fiscal Deficit, Expenditure
The fiscal deficit target has been set at 3.2% of GDP for year starting April 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said his budget 2017 speech.
NDTV NEWS DESK
| Last Updated: February 01, 2017 13:23 (IST)
NDTV NEWS DESK
Rural employment scheme of MNREGA gets 'highest allocation ever' of 48,000 crores.
New Delhi
Total expenditure of budget 2017-18 is 21.47 lakh crore
Fiscal deficit at 3.2% of GDP for year starting April 1. Remain committed to achieve 3% in following year Defence expenditure excluding pensions set at 2.74 lakh crore
10,000 crores for recapitalization of banks
Rural employment scheme of MNREGA gets "highest allocation ever" of 48,000 crores
One page I-T return form for individuals with less than Rs 5 lakh income
Maximum cash donation from unknown sources to political parties cut to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000
Tax rate on small and medium firms with a turnover of up to 50 crores cut to 25%
Story first published on
: February 01, 2017 12:55 (IST)
