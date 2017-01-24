Kotak Mahindra Sells Over 2% Stake In South Indian Bank

The shares were offloaded on an average price of Rs 21.2. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra International on Tuesday offloaded a 2.1 per cent stake in South Indian Bank for an estimated over Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction.
The shares were purchased by Lavender Investments Ltd. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Kotak Mahindra International sold a total of 2.85 crore shares, amounting to 2.11 per cent stake, in South Indian Bank.
The shares were offloaded on an average price of Rs 21.2, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.42 crore.
As of December quarter, Kotak Mahindra International held a 2.11 per cent holding in South Indian Bank, while Lavender Investments owned 2.82 per cent stake in the private sector lender.
Shares in South Indian Bank ended 0.24 per cent higher at Rs 21.25 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index finished up 0.95 per cent.
Story first published on: January 24, 2017 19:37 (IST)