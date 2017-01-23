L&T Infotech December Quarter Profit Up 11% At Rs 248 Crore

L&T Infotech is the IT services arm of the Larsen & Toubro group.
New Delhi: L&T Infotech, the IT services arm of the Larsen & Toubro group, on Monday reported a 10.5 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 248 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 224.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
It reported a growth of 12.1 per cent in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,666.7 crore for the reported quarter from Rs 1,487 crore in the year-ago period.
"Our robust growth in this quarter is a result of our investments in digital technologies and strong emphasis on client success. We grew 3.8 per cent sequentially in constant currency. Q3 saw us win three large deals with cumulative net-new total contract value (TCV) in excess of $100 million," L&T Infotech CEO and MD Sanjay Jalona said.
He added that these deals are in areas of infrastructure operations and transformation, ERP transformation-on-the-cloud and upstream application portfolio management.
"We expect this momentum to continue as global companies are looking for client centric and nimble services partners that can deliver outcomes quickly," he said.
In US dollar terms, the company's revenue rose 9 per cent year-on-year to $245.1 million.
BFS accounted for 26.2 per cent of the quarter's revenue, while insurance, energy and process contributed 20.8 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.
The segments of CPG, retail & pharma, high-tech, media & entertainment and auto aero & others segments accounted for 8 per cent, 10.7 per cent and 22.4 per cent, respectively.
Its headcount was lower by 468 people to 20,605 staff at the end of December quarter. The attrition rate during the quarter stood at 18.1 per cent.
Story first published on: January 23, 2017 21:59 (IST)