Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Anti-Depressant Tablets
Quoting IMS MAT September 2016 data, Lupin said, Paxil CR tablets had US sales of $127.7 million.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 23, 2017 12:40 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Drug major Lupin has received final approval for generic version of anti-depressant Paroxetine Extended Release tablets from the US health regulator.
In a BSE filing, Lupin said "it has received final approval for its Paroxetin Extended Release Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)."
The company said it will commence promoting the product shortly.
Lupin's Paroxetin Extended Release Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg are the AB rated generic equivalents of Apotex Technologies, Inc's Paxil CR Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 37.5 mg.
It is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.
Quoting IMS MAT September 2016 data, Lupin said, Paxil CR tablets had US sales of $127.7 million.
Shares of Lupin were trading 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,489 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 23, 2017 12:40 (IST)
How Much Tax You Can Save If Exemption Limit Is Doubled To Rs 5 Lakh
