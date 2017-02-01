Sensex Gives Thumbs Up To Arun Jaitley's Budget, Surges over 400 Points
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 14:19 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
The stock markets gave thumbs up to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fourth Budget and first after notes ban after the Finance Minister announced spending a record Rs 3.96 lakhs crore on building infrastructure. This, along with tax cuts to small businesses who have turnover of up to Rs 50 crore and individuals who earn up to Rs 5 lakhs per annum also boosted the market sentiment. Analysts say that the Dalal Street also welcomed government's decision to keep fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for financial year 2017-18 and 3 per cent for 2018-19.
Rakesh Bharagava, Director at Taxmann, said, "The reduction in corporate tax rates for small companies will give a boost to the startup ecosystem. It will encourage unorganized partnership firms to incorporate a Company. The benefits shall be available to SME Companies who are generating turnover of up to Rs. 50 crores. Approximately 96 per cent of companies will get this benefit of lower taxation."
After Finance Minister's Budget speech, the Sensex surged as much as 446 points to hit high of 28,102 and Nifty advanced 136 points to 8,697.
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, says "the government presented a good budget with no negative surprises which is positive for markets. No tinkering of long term capital gains and short term capital gains and that is the reason for surge in the stock markets."
Buying was led by gains in banking shares which came in huge demand after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that it the government will infuse another Rs 10,000 crore in public sector banks for re-capitalisation. Energy, auto, infratstructure and real estate shares were also witnessing good buying interest.
On the other hand, IT shares were witnessing selling pressure for second day in a row after a legislation was introduced in the US House of Representatives which calls for doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 35 shares were trading higher while 16 were among the laggards.
ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, HDFC, Grasim Industries, GAIL India, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were up 2-4.5 per cent each.
On the other hand, HCL Technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro were among the losers.