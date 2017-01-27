Measures Expected From Annual Budget That Could Impact Markets

Mumbai: Investors in India are bracing for higher taxes and less incentives from the government's annual budget to be unveiled on Feb. 1 as the focus shifts to wringing out revenues to finance giveaways and higher public investments to support the economy.
Detailed below are the main expectations of measures that could impact markets:
Guidelines for general anti avoidance rules (GAAR)
Masala bonds withholding tax
- Government may keep in place a 5 percent withholding tax paid by issuers on "masala" bonds, or rupee-denominated debt sold overseas, despite some lobbying for its removal
Securities Transaction Tax on equity markets
- STT on futures and options may rise for second year in a row from current levels of 0.05 percent for every 10 million trades, which rises for bigger transactions.
Reduce time period for capital gains exemptions
- Reduce threshold for tax exemptions for capital gains
- Currently investments sold after at least a 12-month holding period are exempt from taxes, while anything below that is taxed at up to 20 percent of the gains.
