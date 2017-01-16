Mukesh Ambani Plows $4.4 Billion More Into Jio To Beat Competition: Report

India's richest man isn't done yet. After plowing $25 billion into starting a national fourth-generation mobile network, billionaire Mukesh Ambani is spending more to boost coverage amid complaints from its largest rival that his free services are hurting competition.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., a closely held unit of Mr Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) from a rights offer and will use the proceeds to enhance its network capacity, it said in an exchange filing Saturday. With freebies, Jio says it's been luring 600,000 new users a day and had about 72.4 million subscribers four months after starting operations.
The fresh round of funding will help Jio challenge competitors with free-for-life voice calls and free data services through March. After Jio's entry, Vodafone Group Plc, which runs the second-largest operator in India, said in November it would write down the value of its local unit. A national tribunal is set to hear a case Feb. 1, after Bharti Airtel Ltd. complained the freebies are killing the industry.
(Jio says it has been adding 600,000 new users a day. Photo: Bloomberg)
