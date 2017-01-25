Nifty Regains 8,500 On Strong Global Cues, Bharti Airtel Falls On Q3

9.20 am: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday tracking positive global cues. The Sensex gained over 100 points to 27,481.5 and the Nifty50 index crossed the psychological level of 8,500 for the first time since November 10, 2016.



Gains in the market were led by banking and metal stocks. The Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares was up 0.7 per cent, led by gains in Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, which were up over 1 per cent each.



Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel was the top loser in Nifty with 2 per cent loss. The telecom operator reported 66 per cent sequential decline in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 503 crore, while its revenues fell 5.3 per cent to Rs 23,336 crore, compared to Rs 24,652 crore in the September quarter.

Rupee opens lower at 68.17 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 68.15.Asian stocks edged up to three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by a firm finish on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent to its highest levels since late October. Australia and Japan led regional stock markets higher.The dollar snapped its recent losing streak and Treasury yields pushed higher overnight as Trump shifted his focus back to growth initiatives including promising corporate tax breaks to fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his first few days in office.Overnight, US stocks ended higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by financial and technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.86 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 19,912.71, the S&P 500 gained 14.87 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,280.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.01 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 5,600.96.