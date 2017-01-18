Nikkei Falls As Trump Comments Boost Yen

Tokyo: Tokyo shares opened lower Wednesday after US president-elect Donald Trump's comment that the dollar was too strong lifted the yen -- a negative for Japan's exporters.



In Asian currency markets, the greenback was trading at 112.84 yen, down from 113.40 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.



The drop was in reaction to a Trump interview, published in Monday's Wall Street Journal, in which he described the dollar as being "too strong".

"With the yen on the rise, expectations for more upgrades in Japanese corporate earnings estimates will be toned down," said Shinichi Yamamoto, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.A strong yen is negative for Japanese exporters as it makes their products less competitive abroad and reduces the value of their repatriated profits."Volatile market moves are expected ahead of Trump's inauguration at the end of this week, with investors putting off trading activity," Yamamoto told Bloomberg News.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.24 percent, or 44.40 points, to 18,769.13 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues slipped 0.33 percent, or 5.00 points, to 1,504.10.Major exporters were hit, with Toyota dropping 0.95 percent to 6,655 yen and Sony off 1.39 percent at 3,455 yen.Toshiba rose 2.23 percent to 288 yen after reports that the troubled conglomerate was considering spinning off its semiconductor business into a new firm and seeking an investment from US-based Western Digital, the world's largest maker of hard disks.In other forex trading, the pound eased slightly after rallying on a much-anticipated speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May outlining details of her Brexit blueprint.Sterling bought $1.2387 on Wednesday, down from $1.2409 the previous day.