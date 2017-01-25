Oberoi Vanyavilas Ranthambhore TripAdvisor's Top Global Hotel For Second Year

Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore had secured the top spot in this category last year.
Oberoi Vanyavilas in Sawai Madhopur (Ranthambhore) secured the number one spot in the world in a TripAdvisor ranking of top 10 hotels around the globe in small hotels category. The second position in the category was secured by La Maison d'Aix', Aix-en-Provence, France, followed by Vahine Private Island Resort, Tahaa, Society Islands, according to the TripAdvisor's travellers' choice rankings.
A check on Oberoi Hotels' website showed tariffs ranging from Rs 47,000 to Rs 70,000 per night for stay later this week.
Oberoi Vanyavilas, Sawai Madhopur (Ranthambhore), had also secured the first position in this category last year.
"It's always exciting to acknowledge the best properties worldwide that inspire travellers to create lifetime memories. With an Indian hotel taking the number one rank in the world, for the second year in a row in any category leaves no doubt that Indian hotels are at par with the best of the class globally. Congratulations to The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore for being the number small hotel in the world and to all the other winners across categories," TripAdvisor India country manager Nikhil Ganju said.
In the large hotels category, Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and Udaipur's Leela Palace have featured in TripAdvisor's list of top 25 global hotels this year.
Leela Palace in Udaipur has been ranked 19th while Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur featured at the 21th spot, according to the TripAdvisor Top Hotels Overall Travellers' Choice.
Aria Hotel Budapest topped the list, followed by Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Ubud, Indonesia; Turin Palace Hotel (Italy), Hotel The Serras, Barcelona, Spain, and BoHo Prague Hotel, Czech Republic.
TripAdvisor rankings highlighted the world's top 7,612 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide, in many other categories, including top hotels overall, luxury, bargain, small, service, and B&Bs. (With agency inputs)
Story first published on: January 25, 2017 13:54 (IST)