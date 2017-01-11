Petronet LNG To Run Kochi Terminal At 40% Capacity By 2019
The Kochi terminal to run at 40 per cent capacity by 2019 and is expected to make a profit of Rs 200 crore in the fiscal year to March 2019 versus an expected loss of Rs 350 crore in the current fiscal year, he said.
Gandhinagar: Petronet LNG's 400 kilometers long pipeline connecting the Kochi LNG terminal to be ready in two years, managing director and chief executive officer Prabhat Singh told Reuters on Wednesday.
