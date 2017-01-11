NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Petronet LNG To Run Kochi Terminal At 40% Capacity By 2019

The Kochi terminal to run at 40 per cent capacity by 2019 and is expected to make a profit of Rs 200 crore in the fiscal year to March 2019 versus an expected loss of Rs 350 crore in the current fiscal year, he said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 14:45 (IST)
Gandhinagar: Petronet LNG's 400 kilometers long pipeline connecting the Kochi LNG terminal to be ready in two years, managing director and chief executive officer Prabhat Singh told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Kochi terminal to run at 40 per cent capacity by 2019 and is expected to make a profit of Rs 200 crore in the fiscal year to March 2019 versus an expected loss of Rs 350 crore in the current fiscal year, he said.

