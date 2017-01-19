NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Printing Of Budget 2017 Documents To Start Today With 'Halwa' Ceremony

Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 19, 2017 11:25 (IST)
A file photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at last years ''Halwa Ceremony
New Delhi: The process of printing documents for the Budget 2017-18 will start today with the ritual "Halwa Ceremony ". Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will participate in "Halwa Ceremony" today marking the beginning of printing of Budget documents. 

As part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'Halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' and served to the entire staff in the ministry. 
 

The significance of the sweet dish is that after it is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the budget making and printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha. This year's Budget, which will be the third full-fledged Budget of the present NDA government, is scheduled to be unveiled in Parliament on February 1. 

The "lock-in" which follows the 'Halwa Ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the budget preparation process. 

The officials are not even allowed to contact their near and dear ones through phone or any other form of communication. Only very senior officials in the Finance Ministry are permitted to go home. 

Typically, around 100 officials are involved in the printing of the Budget. 

Budget Press in North Block houses all these officials in the period leading up to the presentation of union budget in Parliament by the Finance Minister. (With Agency Inputs)

Story first published on: January 19, 2017 11:20 (IST)
