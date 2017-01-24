Property Prices Have Fallen. Should I Buy A Second Flat?
Certified financial planner, Surya Bhatia answers a few queries on personal finance.
Surya Bhatia | Last Updated: January 24, 2017 15:38 (IST) Surya Bhatia
I want to buy real estate for investment. I already have my own house where I am paying EMI. Is this a good time to buy as property prices have corrected? Should I wait as I want to create second source of income that is rental income?
-Harsh Dalal, a businessman
In country like India, we always believe that real estate as an asset will generate me that extra return and can counter me from retirement corpus - in case something happens to my job I have a corpus to dip into. You need to come out of that notion. We need to see how this income will be helping us in times to come and whether it is a right asset class to look at. Now, if I look at overall scenario, the real estate markets have, yes, gone down. But do you believe it has bottomed out? It is very difficult to answer. But how real estate makes money? Money is made on two accounts. Firstly, on the growth of the asset which you have and second, is on the rental yield. If I am already having a loan and propose to go for a second property, then my asset needs to protect my borrowing cost. This means, my real estate has to generate 10-12 per cent return to match the return which any other asset class will offer me. This also means I need to earn 15-17 per cent to earn FD return. Will that happen in times to come?
It may happen but it does not look likely right now. In current times of demonetisation, paradigm of real estate can change in times to come. So please wait for some time before you can look forward to invest in that asset class.
Invest in real estate only if expected asset value appreciation and rental yield is more than the home loan cost. For example, I pay an interest rate 8-9 per cent on home loan. Rental yield is around 2-3 per cent of capital value. The value of the property has to growth at 6-7 per cent to match the borrowing cost. This is just breaking even. I need to add another 7 per cent on top of it to give me a return equal to bank fixed deposit. This is not easy. If you believe, the property can generate this return, go ahead!
What instruments offer good returns without a very long lock-in period?
- Vijay Tarneja, a retired doctor
The interest rates are coming down and are likely to go down further as inflation is likely to cool off. You need to understand that interest rates are likely to go down further and you need to come out of regime of investing in fixed income security like a bank fixed deposit and look at equities. Small allocation of 15-20 per cent towards equities is advisable and within equities you should look at mutual funds and investors should prefer balanced funds which offer tax-free income if you hold for more than one year. Ideally, you should look at 3-4 years of staying invested which can counter inflation as well as counter the interest which you cannot generate from a fixed deposit.
(Surya Bhatia is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Asset Managers)
