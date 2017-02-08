RBI Expected To Cut Interest Rate To 6-Year Low Today: 10 Points

Falling inflation and the government's fiscal prudence in Budget might propel the Reserve Bank of India to cut the key repo or lending rate today, according to a Reuters poll of economists. But most of the analysts say that the decision will be a close call for the RBI and some say that the central bank will shift the rate cut to April. The RBI will announce its monetary policy statement at 2:30 pm today. If RBI cuts its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, it will be the lowest since November 2010.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) The key trigger for a rate cut will be the government's fiscally prudent Budget, say analysts. In Budget 2017, which was presented last week, the government has kept its fiscal deficit target for the year starting in April at 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product, below the 3.3 to 3.5 per cent expected by analysts.
