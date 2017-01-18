RBI Pumped In Rs 9.2 Lakh Crore Worth Of New Notes So Far: Report
About Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth 500 and 1,000 rupees notes were removed from circulation after the November 8 announcement from the government.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 18, 2017 16:57 (IST) Thomson Reuters
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has injected Rs 9.2 lakh crore worth of new currency notes into the banking system to help replace the notes banned in November, a parliamentary source quoted central bank governor Urjit Patel as saying on Wednesday.
Patel met a parliamentary panel on finance on Wednesday to answer questions about the country's recent move to abolish 500 and 1,000 rupees notes, or 86 percent of the currency then in circulation, in a bid to unearth billions of dollars of unaccounted money.
