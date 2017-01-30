NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Reliance Defence Bags Rs 916 Crore Contract From Defence Ministry

This is the first time a private sector shipyard has been awarded a contract to design and build such class of ships for Indian Armed Forces. RDEL will be developing the design in-house, it said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 30, 2017 22:02 (IST)
RDEL is a wholly-owned arm of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
New Delhi: Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd (RDEL) has signed a contract worth Rs 916 crore with the Defence Ministry for design and construction of 14 fast patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard.

RDEL is a wholly-owned arm of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra).

RDEL emerged winner through a competitive bidding process undertaken by Ministry of Defence with participation from almost all the private sector and public sector shipyards namely L&T, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Goa Shipyard Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), the company said in a statement.

This is the first time a private sector shipyard has been awarded a contract to design and build such class of ships for Indian Armed Forces. RDEL will be developing the design in-house, it said.

Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) are medium range, high speed vessels; they are primarily utilised for patrol within Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, search and rescue operations. They also support front line warships in the hour of need.

Reliance Shipyard, with the largest dry-dock of the country, has successfully mastered the block-construction technique through unique 'modular construction technology' for building large ships for both commercial usage and Navy, the statement said.

The shipyard, with state-of-the-art technology, processes and skilled manpower, is well poised to deliver any class of vessel in a most optimum timeframe.

Story first published on: January 30, 2017 22:02 (IST)
