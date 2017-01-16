Reliance Industries Reports Record Profit, Jio Subscriber Base Rises Over 7 Crore
Reliance Industries reported a gross refining margin of $10.8/barrel during the quarter. This is lower than the 11.5 per dollar reported during year-ago period.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 16, 2017 18:33 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, said Jio had 7.24 crore subscribers as of Dec 31.
Highlights
RIL's net profit jumped 10 per cent to Rs 8,022 crore in December quarter
Its revenues rose 9 per cent to Rs 66,606 crore
Reliance Industries reported a gross refining margin of $10.8/barrel
Oil to telecom major Reliance Industries on Monday reported a record standalone profit of Rs 8,022 crore for the December quarter, up 10 per cent from the same quarter of previous year, aided by strong refining margins.
Its revenue (turnover) increased by 9 per cent on a standalone basis to Rs 66,606 crore.
The profit and revenue numbers were ahead of the Street's estimates. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had expected Reliance Industries to post a net profit of Rs 7,822 crore on sales of Rs 65,455 crore.
Reliance Industries also said that the subscriber base of Jio, its telecom operations, had crossed the 7 crore mark as of December 31. Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said: "Our robust integrated platform, sound operational processes and business portfolio aligned to the needs of emerging India enabled us to deliver another record performance in challenging market conditions. The refining business has delivered eight consecutive quarters of double-digit GRMs, benefiting from the global demand for transportation fuels and improved product cracks."
Reliance Industries reported a gross refining margin or GRM of $10.8/barrel during the quarter. This is lower than the $11.5 reported during year-ago period. GRM is the margin earned on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel.
Mr Ambani also said that Reliance Industries also "successfully commissioned the first phase of Paraxylene plant during the quarter, further deepening the linkage between our refining and petrochemicals operations."
Reliance Industries, which gets most of its revenue from its refining and petrochemicals businesses, has been expanding into consumer businesses such as retail and telecoms to aid growth.
On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 7,506 crore on turnover of Rs 84,189 crore.
Giving an update on its telecom or Jio operations, Reliance Industries said that it had 7.24 crore subscribers as December 31, 2016, in less than 4 months from commencement of services.
Since its commencement of services on September 5, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day.
Reliance Industries also said that Jio's operations are being "expanded to cover over 90 per cent of population shortly."
Story first published on: January 16, 2017 17:54 (IST)