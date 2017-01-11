NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Tax Watch
Markets
Expectations
Dear FM
GST
Demonetisation
Buy Or Sell
Videos
Tax Calculator
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Auto
Banking
Defence
Energy
Finance
Infrastructure
Pharma
Services
Real Estate
Tech
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Budget 2017
|
Budget News
|
Rice Prices In India Up As Demand Revives
The rise in prices came as demand from African buyers improved, said an exporter based at Kakinada in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 11, 2017 17:18 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
India is the world's biggest exporter of rice.
Mumbai/Bangkok
: Rice prices in India rose on a revival in demand from African and Asian buyers while markets in Thailand and Vietnam remained quiet, traders said on Wednesday.
India, the world's biggest rice exporter, saw its 5-per cent broken parboiled rice quoted at $346-$350 per tonne this week, up from $341-$345 last Wednesday.
The rise in prices came as demand from African buyers improved, said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
"African buyers were making good purchases after a long time," he said, adding that there was also some demand from Asia.
India mainly exports non-basmati rice to African countries and premier basmati rice to the Middle East.
Domestic buyers also started returning to the market, helping raise prices despite ample supply which cut prices last week, a Mumbai-based exporter said.
"Good export and domestic demand is offsetting impact of rising supplies," he added.
India's summer-sown rice output is seen at a record 93.88 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2017, 2.81 per cent higher than last year.
In Thailand, prices of 5-per cent broken rice rose slightly to $360-$365 a tonne, free-on-board (FOB) Bangkok, from $355-$360 last week.
"There is some small demand from Iraq and Singapore," a trader in Bangkok said.
"The market is otherwise quiet."
Thailand, which exported 9.63 million tonnes of rice in 2016, aims to increase exports to 10 million tonnes this year.
The country will also curb paddy rice production at 25 million to 26 million tonnes for the 2017-18 crop year in a bid to prevent an oversupply of the grain which could dent prices.
Thailand will begin auctioning about 8 million tonnes of rice from government stockpiles in the first quarter this year and aim to clear the stocks by the end of this year.
Vietnam's market remained subdued though its 5-per cent broken rice was quoted at $345-$350 a tonne, FOB Saigon, slightly higher than a week earlier when buyers were bidding at around $335 a tonne.
"Since the New Year holiday until now, there's no order at all," said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam is expected to export 5.8 million tonnes of rice in 2017, up 7.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to a December report by USDA.
Thailand and Vietnam are the world's second and third biggest rice exporters after India.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Story first published on
: January 11, 2017 17:18 (IST)
Related
NSE Gets Sebi Nod To Operate International Exchange At GIFT City
HSBC Sees Sensex At 30,500 By Year-End On Government Reforms
Gold Prices Rise Above Rs 29,000, Silver Rate Surges
Trending
How IT Hiring Is Changing, Explains Naukri.Com Chief
Property Sales At 6-Year Low After Notes Ban, Bengaluru Also Hit: Report
World Bank Cuts India's Growth Forecast This Year To 'Still Robust' 7%
Share this story on
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Urjit Patel Urges Government To Be Mindful Of Debt Levels
Rice prices
Rice exports
Rice market
Rice demand
basmati rice export
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Are fears about demonetisation impacting corporate earnings overblown?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.