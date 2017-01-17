NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Rupee Gains 5 Paise to 68.05/Dollar

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American greenback by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 17, 2017 10:02 (IST)
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 5 paise to 68.05 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amidst higher opening in the domestic equity market. 

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added. 



On Monday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery by gaining 6 paise to close at 68.10 on fresh dollar selling by banks and encouraging macro-economic data. 

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 72.30 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 27,360.47 in early trade today.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 17, 2017 10:02 (IST)
