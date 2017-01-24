Samsung Q4 Profit Jumps As Record Chip Earnings Mask Note 7 Failure

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 50 percent to its highest in over three years, as record earnings in its chips business masked the negative impact of its failed Note 7 phones.
Samsung also said it plans to buy back 9.3 trillion won worth of shares this year.
The South Korean electronics manufacturer is counting on the booming chip market to continue driving growth as it works to recover from its biggest product recall crisis involving fire-prone Note 7 smartphones.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement