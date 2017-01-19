Sensex Edges Higher, Energy Stocks Gain

9.25 a.m.: Broader indices reversed early losses and turned positive as energy stocks gained. The Sensex was up 27 points at 27,284 and the Nifty was up 9 points at 8,426.



BPCL was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.02 per cent followed by Adani Ports, BHEL, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, which were up between 0.6-1 per cent.



9.20 a.m.: Indian equity markets opened marginally lower on Thursday tracking lacklustre cues from Asian markets. The Sensex fell as much as 40 points to 27,281 and the Nifty made a low of 8,405.95.

Among individual sectors, banking shares were under pressure. The Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares fell 0.4 per cent led by losses in HDFC and Axis Bank.Rupee opens lower at 68.20 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 68.08.