Sensex Edges Higher, Energy Stocks Gain

BPCL was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.02 per cent followed by Adani Ports, BHEL, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, which were up between 0.6-1 per cent.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: January 19, 2017 09:36 (IST)
9.25 a.m.: Broader indices reversed early losses and turned positive as energy stocks gained. The Sensex was up 27 points at 27,284 and the Nifty was up 9 points at 8,426. 

BPCL was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.02 per cent followed by Adani Ports, BHEL, ONGC, Tata Motors DVR, which were up between 0.6-1 per cent. 

9.20 a.m.: Indian equity markets opened marginally lower on Thursday tracking lacklustre cues from Asian markets. The Sensex fell as much as 40 points to 27,281 and the Nifty made a low of 8,405.95. 



Among individual sectors, banking shares were under pressure. The Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares fell 0.4 per cent led by losses in HDFC and Axis Bank. 

9.00 a.m.: Rupee opens lower at 68.20 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 68.08.



Story first published on: January 19, 2017 09:36 (IST)
