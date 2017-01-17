Sensex Edges Higher; IT Stock Gain, Reliance Industries Drags

9.45 a.m.: Reliance Industries extended fall, it was down 2.25 per cent at Rs 1,052. Edelweiss Securities said RIL's Q3 profit was boosted by higher treasury incomes. However, on operating lever RIL missed Street estimates, the brokerage added.



9.20 a.m.: Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as gains in FMCG and IT stocks were offset by losses in Reliance Industries, which fell over 2 per cent reacting to its December quarter earnings.



The Sensex was up 58 points at 27,346.19, while the Nifty50 index was up 18 points at 8,430. IT stocks witnessed some buying today after falling for two straight days. The Nifty IT sub-index of NSE was up 0.57 per cent. Meanwhile, FMCG stocks also gained supporting the broader indices. The Nifty FMCG sub-index was up 0.52 per cent.

Among Nifty stocks, Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.41 per cent followed by Bank of Baroda, ITC, Hindalco Industries and SBI, which were up between 0.9-1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, RIL was the top loser in Nifty followed by Bajaj Auto, Lupin and HDFC.Rupee opens higher at 68.09 per dollar against Monday's close of 68.10.