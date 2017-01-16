NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Edges Lower, IT Stocks Extend Fall

Infosys was the top loser in the Nifty, down 2 per cent followed by Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech, which fell 1.2 and 1.15 per cent respectively.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: January 16, 2017 09:39 (IST)
9.35 a.m.: After falling nearly 8 per cent in last two trading sessions, Idea Cellular shares witnessed some pull-back today. It was up 1.4 per cent to be the top gainer in the Nifty. Power Grid, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank and Tata Motors were the other major gainers in the Nifty rising between 0.9 to 1.4 per cent. 

9.20 a.m.: Indian shares edged lower on Monday tracking weak trade across Asian markets. The Sensex fell over 50 points to 27,172.687 and the Nifty50 index made a low of 8,374.4, down nearly 20 points led by selling in IT stocks. 

Infosys was the top loser in the Nifty, down 2 per cent followed by Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech, which fell 1.2 and 1.15 per cent respectively. The IT sub-index of NSE was down 1.1 per cent, extending its decline to the second straight day. 



9.00 a.m.: Rupee opens lower at 68.24/dollar against Friday's close of 68.15.



Story first published on: January 16, 2017 09:28 (IST)
