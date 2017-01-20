Sensex Fall Over 100 Points, Axis Bank Slumps On Weak Q3

9.55 a.m.: Brokerages have cut their earnings estimates for Axis Bank post its weak Q3 earnings. Macquarie has reduced its earnings estimates by 30-40 per cent, CLSA by 14-18 per cent, Credit Suisse by 7 per cent and UBS by 8-7 per cent.
9.45 a.m.: Investors continued to sell Axis Bank shares on asset quality concern. Axis Bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as a percentage of total advances rose to 5.22 per cent compared to 4.17 per cent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, it's net non-performing assets, which is GNPA minus provisions, rose 16 basis points sequentially to 2.18 per cent of advances. Axis Bank shares were down 5.86 per cent at Rs 455.45.
9.20 am.: The BSE Sensex fell over 100 points led by losses in banking and IT stock, while the Nifty50 index breached the 8,400 mark. Sensex made a low of 27,196.2 and the Nifty fell as much as 38 points to 8,397.05.
