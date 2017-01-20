Sensex Falls 274 Points, Nifty Settles Below 8,350; Axis Bank Plunges 7%

Indian equity markets fell 1 per cent on Friday after two straight sessions of gains as banking shares came under selling pressure led by Axis Bank. Investors remained cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president later in the day.



Broader sentiment was also subdued even after China's fourth-quarter economic growth beat expectations and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a less hawkish policy stance.



"From the viewpoint of probability, I feel the downside probability is more than upside because factors that pertain to the latter have already been discounted," said Madhumita Ghosh, head of Corporate Solutions Victory Inc.

If India does not see proper growth in the coming times, then markets may fall further, she added.The Sensex fell 1 per cent or 274 points to settle at 27,034.50 and the Nifty50 index ended 85.75 points lower at 8,349.35.Friday's selloff was led bank banking shares, which have maximum weightage in the Nifty50 index. The banking sub-index of NSE fell 1.59 per cent led by Axis Bank, which plunged 7.26 per cent on weak Q3 earnings. The private sector lender reported 73 per cent plunge in its December-quarter profit.Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, ICIC Bank also fell between 2.5-3.8 per cent putting pressure on the broader indices.Other than banking, metal, auto and infrastructure shares also witnessed selling.Meanwhile, telecom stocks were among the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel closed 2.96 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher respectively, to be the top two gainers in the index. Yes Bank, Ultratech Cement, ITC and Bajaj Auto were the major gainers in the Nifty50 index.