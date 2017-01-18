Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points; Banking, Metal Stocks Lead Gains

9.45 a.m.: Broader markets extended gains amid broad-based buying. The Sensex was up 170 points at 27,406 and the Nifty jumped 55 points to regain the 8,450 mark. Among individual sector, banking and metal stocks witnessed maximum buying. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal sub-indices of NSE were up 0.92 and 1.38 per cent respectively.



9.20 a.m.: Indian equity markets gained on Wednesday tracking positive trade across Asian shares. The Sensex rose over 100 points to 27,339 and the Nifty50 index traded 33 points at 8,431.



Buying was visible across the sectors with banking, metal emerging as prominent gainers. The Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares jumped 0.54 per cent, while the metal sub-index of NSE added 0.69 per cent.

Among Nifty50 stocks, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer followed by Ambuja Cements, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank ans Tata Steel, which were up between 0.9-1.2 per cent.Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel was the top loser in Nifty, down 0.82 per cent followed by BPCL, Bajaj Auto and Coal India.Rupee opens higher at 67.93 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 67.95.